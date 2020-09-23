1/
William "Henry" Leslie
William "Henry" Leslie

Piedmont, SC - Mr. William "Henry" Leslie, 92, husband of the late Thelma Christine Smith Leslie, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, a son of the late Claude Vaughn Leslie, Sr. and the late Elizabeth Shirley Leslie, Mr. Leslie was a graduate of Easley High School, attended Clemson University and retired from the Carnation Company with thirty-eight years of service. He was a US Army Veteran having served in WWII.

Surviving are his son, William Steven Leslie of Piedmont; a brother, J. Wallace Leslie of Gainesville, GA; a sister, Shirley Ann Hood of Columbia; two grandchildren, Erika Leslie and Blake Leslie; and a great-grandchild, Ethan Amador. In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Leslie was predeceased by a brother, C. Vaughn Leslie, Jr.; and a sister, Mary Ella Orr.

A Celebration of Life will be Noon Friday, September 25, 2020 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley. Burial will follow in the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 Crisis only 50 persons will be allowed in the funeral home chapel. You may live stream the service at Noon by clicking this link Downtown Chapel Live Stream.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 11:45 AM Friday at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, prior to the service.

Family members are at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 301 University Ridge, Suite 5850, Greenville, SC 29601.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.






Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
11:00 - 11:45 AM
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
SEP
25
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
