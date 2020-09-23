William "Henry" Leslie
Piedmont, SC - Mr. William "Henry" Leslie, 92, husband of the late Thelma Christine Smith Leslie, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
Born in Pickens County, a son of the late Claude Vaughn Leslie, Sr. and the late Elizabeth Shirley Leslie, Mr. Leslie was a graduate of Easley High School, attended Clemson University and retired from the Carnation Company with thirty-eight years of service. He was a US Army Veteran having served in WWII.
Surviving are his son, William Steven Leslie of Piedmont; a brother, J. Wallace Leslie of Gainesville, GA; a sister, Shirley Ann Hood of Columbia; two grandchildren, Erika Leslie and Blake Leslie; and a great-grandchild, Ethan Amador. In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Leslie was predeceased by a brother, C. Vaughn Leslie, Jr.; and a sister, Mary Ella Orr.
A Celebration of Life will be Noon Friday, September 25, 2020 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley. Burial will follow in the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 Crisis only 50 persons will be allowed in the funeral home chapel. You may live stream the service at Noon by clicking this link Downtown Chapel Live Stream
.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 11:45 AM Friday at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, prior to the service.
Family members are at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 301 University Ridge, Suite 5850, Greenville, SC 29601.
Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com
or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.