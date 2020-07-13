1/
William Lloyd Epps Sr.
William Lloyd Epps, Sr.

Taylors - William Lloyd Epps, Sr., 90, of Taylors, SC, loving husband of Thelma Underwood Epps, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 12:45 PM at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive with a funeral service following at 1:00 PM in the chapel. Burial will follow the service at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Due to current restrictions we will be limited to 75 guests in the chapel however, the funeral service will be live streamed beginning at 12:50 PM on the Mackey Mortuary Facebook Page.

A full obituary is available at www.MackeyMortuary.com.






Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
8642326706
