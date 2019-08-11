Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
William "Jim" Loftis


1936 - 2019
William "Jim" Loftis Obituary
William "Jim" Loftis

Greenville - On Wednesday August 7, 2019, William James Loftis loving husband and father passed away at age 83. Jim, as his friends called him, was born on July 27, 1936 in Greenville SC. He and his wife Selina McDonald Loftis raised two daughters Andrea and Kelli.

Jim was a mason and a Gideon. He was a member of Overbrook Baptist Church and was a deacon in the church. Jim is preceded in death by his father Toy James Loftis and his mother Lila B. Loftis as well as a sister Francis Bonner.

He is survived by his wife Selina Loftis of Greenville, SC; brother, Larry Loftis of Rock Hill, SC; two daughters: Andrea Aymond (Jim) of Mount Pleasant, SC and Kelli Eskew (Daniel) of Easley, SC; three beautiful granddaughters: Nicole Buckheister (Tyler) of Mount Pleasant, SC, Caitlin Aymond of James Island, SC and Emily Aymond of mount Pleasant, SC; great granddaughter, Lila Ansley Buckheister of Mount Pleasant, SC. He loved his family deeply.

A funeral service will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Mackey at Century Drive chapel at 3:00 PM, Private burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Family will be receiving friends prior to the service on from 1:30 to 2:45 PM at Mackey at Century Drive.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideons International, www.gideons.org/donate.

Visit the Mackey Mortuary online guest registry at www.mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 11, 2019
