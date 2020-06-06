William (Bill) M. Jett



Taylors - William (Bill) M. Jett of Taylors, SC, 86, passed away on June 5, 2020. Bill was born to the late Milan and Veran Jett in the Ottaray community of Union, SC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Harold Jett of Buffalo, SC. Bill leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Judith Johnson Jett and a daughter Amy Jett Wylie (Jerry) Greer, SC, and two grandsons, Justin Turner Wylie (Knightdale, NC) and Jacob William Wylie (Columbia, SC).



Bill was a district supervisor for Bi-Lo for many years. After retirement, he drove a Special Needs school bus for Greenville County for over a decade and touched countless families.



Bill was a committed Christian with a strong faith - a faith lived out by example. Bill and Judy are members of First Baptist Church, Greenville, SC. Prior to that, they were members of Faith United Methodist Church in Greer, SC. Bill was a Mason for 56 years and a life member of Union Lodge #75.



Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was a positive influence on so many lives. All who met Bill ("Bull", as many knew him) said, "What a sweet, sweet man he is." He was a lover of music, college football, bird watching, and best friend to his one-eyed rescue cat, Leroy. He will be missed dearly.



A graveside service with Masonic Rites will be held at Rosemont Cemetery in Union, SC on Monday, June 8. 2020 at 3:00 pm. The family will receive friends afterwards. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to your local animal rescue charity to honor Bill's love of animals.



