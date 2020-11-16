1/1
William M. McCormic

Clemson - William Martin McCormic, 84, of Clemson, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Born in Sumter, SC, Bill was the son of Leslie Franklin McCormic and Pansy Craft McCormic, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by siblings, Leslie Craft McCormic, Annie Laurie McCormic Wells, and John Alexander McCormic.

After receiving his BS degree in Textile Management from Clemson University in 1958, Bill spent the majority of his career in Textile Sales.

Bill was an active member of The First Baptist Church of Clemson and a member of McCleod-Spencer Sunday School class. In his more active years, Bill enjoyed playing golf with his cherished friends, working in his yard, volunteering with Meals on Wheels, and adamantly supporting his Clemson Tigers. He also loved sharing a good story and laughing with his family.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Lillis Holman McCormic; and his children, Cecelia Lee Buckley of Greenville, SC, Frances McCormic Wortkoetter (Gary) of Greer, SC, and William Martin McCormic, Jr. (Christie) of St. Charles, IlIinois. He will be fondly remembered by his eight wonderful grandchildren, Jamie, Ben, Joseph, Jacob, Anna, Logan, Abby, and Caroline.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The First Baptist Church of Clemson, 397 College Avenue, Clemson, SC 29631 or Rainey Hospice House of Anderson, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

A private family service will be held.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.RobinsonFurneralHomes.com.

Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations in Central is assisting the family.




Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
