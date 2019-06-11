|
William Marler
Greenville - William Allen Marler, 85, of Greenville, SC died on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the McCall Hospice House.
Born on October 21, 1933 in Laurens, SC to William Allen and Ruby Giles Marler. William served in the US Army. He retired as a Clergyman serving in both North Carolina and South Carolina for over 45 years. He was a member of Earle Street Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, William was predeceased by his brother Jimmy Marler.
William is survived by his wife of 66 years, June Plyler Marler, two sons William A. Marler III of Tampa, FL and John D. Marler (Teresa) of Travelers Rest, SC, one sister Bobbie Styles (Don) of Simpsonville, SC, one brother Kenneth Ray Marler of Greenwood, SC, two grandchildren, five great grandchildren and sister-in-law Carolyn Marler of Greenville, SC.
A period of visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in the Chapel at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Drive, Greenville with the Rev. Stephen Clyborne officiating. Memorials may be made to Earle Street Baptist Church, 225 West Earle Street, Greenville, SC 29609.
Published in The Greenville News on June 11, 2019