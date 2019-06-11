Services
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
(864) 244-0978
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Marler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Marler


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Marler Obituary
William Marler

Greenville - William Allen Marler, 85, of Greenville, SC died on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the McCall Hospice House.

Born on October 21, 1933 in Laurens, SC to William Allen and Ruby Giles Marler. William served in the US Army. He retired as a Clergyman serving in both North Carolina and South Carolina for over 45 years. He was a member of Earle Street Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, William was predeceased by his brother Jimmy Marler.

William is survived by his wife of 66 years, June Plyler Marler, two sons William A. Marler III of Tampa, FL and John D. Marler (Teresa) of Travelers Rest, SC, one sister Bobbie Styles (Don) of Simpsonville, SC, one brother Kenneth Ray Marler of Greenwood, SC, two grandchildren, five great grandchildren and sister-in-law Carolyn Marler of Greenville, SC.

A period of visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in the Chapel at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Drive, Greenville with the Rev. Stephen Clyborne officiating. Memorials may be made to Earle Street Baptist Church, 225 West Earle Street, Greenville, SC 29609.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at Mackey-fh.com.
Published in The Greenville News on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
Download Now