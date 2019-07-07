William McDowell Dickson, III



Taylors - William McDowell Dickson, III, son of the late William McDowell Dickson, Jr. and Elizabeth Albertine Buck Norwood, passed away on July 4, 2019 at the age of 93.



Born in Greenville, on February 4, 1926, he was a graduate of Marion High School and attended the Citadel and the University of South Carolina. Mr. Dickson served his country in the Army Air Force during World War II. Mr. Dickson worked several years for the Internal Revenue Service and later owned an accounting firm.



His many interests included reading, gardening and beekeeping. One of his passions for the last twenty-five years was investment real estate, and he bought and sold hundreds of properties. He was an active member of Taylors First Baptist Church.



Surviving are two sons, William M. Dickson, IV and Timothy N. Dickson and wife, Anne Richbourg, all of Greenville; daughter, Anne Barker and husband, Chris, of Asheville, NC; four grandchildren, Wendy Fletcher, Elizabeth Carr, William Dickson, V, and Louisa Roberts; eight great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 9:15 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the Downtown Chapel. Burial will be held in Rose Hill Cemetery, located in Marion, SC.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an organization where Mr. Dickson volunteered, Taylors Free Medical Clinic, by visiting www.taylorsfmc.org.



Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.