William "Bill" Meadors
Greenville - William (Bill) Pascal Meadors, Jr., 78, passed away on April 23, 2020. Born on December 22, 1941 in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late Irene Poole and William Pascal Meadors.
Bill was a graduate of Greenville High School and was the Co-Owner of Meadors Sandwich Company in Greenville. He loved people and was always up for a friendly conversation at "the shop." Bill loved his family, golf, and the Clemson Tigers - and always had a smile on his face.
He is survived by twin sons, Jason Poole Meadors and Zane Johnson Meadors (Carter) of Greenville; five grandchildren, Wyatt Elrod Meadors, Grayson True Meadors, Zane Johnson Meadors, Jr., James Bryan Little Meadors, and Elizabeth Haynsworth Meadors; a brother, Robert Ansel Meadors (Connie) of
Roswell, GA; a niece, Dorothy Meadors Turner (Joe) of Gainesville, GA; and a nephew, Robert Ansel Meadors, Jr. of Brookhaven, GA.
The immediately family will hold a private burial with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Condor Health in Anderson and Dr. Kumar and his team at Divine Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Divine Hospice, 115 Whitehall Road, Anderson, SC, 29625.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from May 6 to May 7, 2020