William Monroe Phillips



Byron, GA - William Monroe Phillips, 85 of Byron Georgia, went peacefully to his heavenly home on Friday, 19 July 2019. Monroe married the love of his life, Redolia Phillips and they were married until her death in 2011. He is survived by two daughters Cheryl Young (John) and JaLynn Hudnall (Eric). He is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Audrey Young, Andrew Young, Catherine Young, Erica Hudnall and Adam Hudnall.



Monroe grew up in upstate South Carolina and moved to Byron after retiring from his career in insurance. He was a spiritual man and active in his Sunday school class at Byron Baptist Church. He was also active in his children's lives and encouraged both his daughters in their endeavors. He was particularly proud of his grandchildren, who affectionally knew him as "Papa", often speaking of his pride, gratitude and blessings from being a part of their lives.



Monroe was a strong family man and spoke daily with his daughters and extended family. He enjoyed outdoors and gardening. He loved sitting in his back yard and watching the humming birds argue with each other as they fed from his many feeders. He was a strong example of hard work, service to others and devotion to God. His quiet demeanor and playful sense of humor enriched all who had the pleasure of meeting him.



Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on 25 July 2019 at the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home Powdersville Road, Easley, SC. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home on 24 July 2019.



Published in The Greenville News on July 22, 2019