Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
William Morgan

Anderson - William Marshall Morgan, 90, widower of Dolores Jones Morgan, of Anderson, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late Spurgeon and Annie Coleman Morgan.

Before he retired, William was the owner and operator of Skateland USA Inc.

He is survived by two sons, William L. "Bill" Morgan, and Robert M. "Bobby" Morgan; two granddaughters, Samantha Ballentine, and Lauren Morgan; and two great grandchildren, Liam and Ollie Ballentine.

In addition to his parents, and loving wife, William was preceded in death by two sisters, Edna Kennison, and Dorothy Wiggins.

The visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest with a funeral service to follow in the Northwest Chapel at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be held in Graceland West Cemetery.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
