William Mullikin
Greenville - William Andrew Mullikin, 83, husband of Peggy Greer Mullikin, died Monday, June 1, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late Truman and Venice Owen Mullikin.
Andy was considered a "Jack of All Trades" and loved to be around race cars. He was a member of the Antique Auto Club.
In addition to his loving wife of 62 years William is survived by his son, Steve Mullikin (Mary Tatum); granddaughter, Mary Mullikin; grandson, Timothy Mullikin; granddaughter, Tabatha Cartee (Joseph); step grandson, Tucker Hudson; great-grandsons, Brayden, Hayden and Elijah Cartee.
He was preceded in death by his two sons, Andy and Scott Mullikin.
Mr. Mullikin will lie in state at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Northwest on Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm. A public Graveside Service will be held in Greenville Memorial Gardens on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 2:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 15 Oregon Street, Greenville, SC 29605.
The family appreciates those attending to follow the CDC guidelines on Social Distancing and Wearing a Mask.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.