William Nathan Gressette Jr.
Simpsonville - Dr. William Nathan Gressette, Jr. 89, husband of Alexandria Gressette, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Born in Saint Matthews, SC, he was the son of the late William and Carolyn Moore Gressette, Sr.
Dr. Gressette attended Clemson University where he was the Captain of his beloved Tigers Football Team. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles and the US Army at the same time: however, service to his country took priority to his love of football. Upon his return from Germany, he enrolled in the University of Alabama School of Dentistry in 1958 and later completed his Residency in Endodontics. Dr. Gressette was an Endodontist in Greenville for 37 years. Serving his community, he was a Master Mason with the Scottish Rite and York Rite, as well as the Hejaz Shrine Temple.
Dr. Gressette was a member of Fellowship Greenville, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, National Rifle Association, Sons of Confederate Veterans and Sons of American Revolution.
He is survived by wife, Alexandria Gressette; daughter, Cathey Holt and her husband, Tim; son, Rev. William Nathan Gressette and his wife, Donna; son, John David Gressette; brother, John Thomas Gressette; grandson, Scott Holt and his wife, Lauren; grandson, Gressette Holt; granddaughter, Andria Holt; granddaughter, SeraCarolyn Holt; grandson, Nathan Gressette and his wife, Brooklyn; grandson, Joseph Gressette; granddaughter, Sara Elizabeth Gressette; niece, Nancy Corbett; niece, LeeAnn Cowart.
Due to the CDC and State of South Carolina public guidelines for social distancing, there will be no public visitation period for the family to receive friends. Dr. Gressette will lie in state on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast for anyone who would like to pay their respects.
The Funeral Service will held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast. A Graveside Service will be held later that day at 3:00PM in West End Cemetery, St. Matthews, South Carolina.
Should friends desire, memorials may be made to The Walter E. Handford Endowment Fund For Outreach, 3161 S. Highway 14, Greenville, SC 29615-5906.
