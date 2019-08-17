|
William "Bill" Newsome, Jr.
Greenville - William "Bill" Grayson Newsome, Jr., 81, passed away on August 15, 2019.
A native of High Point, NC, son of the late William Grayson Newsome, Sr. and Virginia Mashburn Newsome. He was the retired Vice President of Manufacturing for Springs Industries and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are his wife, Elda Robertson Newsome of the home; three sons, Craig Newsome (Sylvia) of Charlotte, NC, Jeff Newsome (Dana) of Macon, GA and Steve Newsome (Kris) of Richmond, VA and five grandchildren, Zachary, Alexander, Samantha, Griffin and Karsen.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.
Visitation will be held 4:00-6:00 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Attention SC - , 1300 Baxter Street, Suite 150, Charlotte, NC 28204 and , Upstate SC Regional Office, Attn: Memorial Donations, 3535 Pelham Road, Suite 101, Greenville, SC 29651.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 17, 2019