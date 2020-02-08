|
William "Bill" Norman Edens
Travelers Rest - William "Bill" Norman Edens, husband of Carol Frazier Edens for 29 years, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020. He was born in Greenville SC to the late William Taylor and Lillian Morgan Edens.
Bill graduated from Parker High School in 1976. He worked at BMW Manufacturing Company as a Material Planner for over 24 years. He sang in the Palmetto Statesmen Barbershop Harmony Society.
Surviving sister, Donna Edens Edwards (John); father-in-law, Leonard Frazier; sister-in-law, Rebecca Dobbins (George). In addition he is survived by a niece and nephews: James Richardson (Robyn), Eden Richardson (Sheree), Chris Mize (Katie), Shannon Mitzel (Doug) and Nate Law (Michalina); also great nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday February 11, 2020 from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Earle Street Baptist Church, 225 W. Earle Street, Greenville, SC or MUSC Foundation/ Hollings Cancer Center, 18 Bee Street MSC 450, Charleston, SC 29424
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020