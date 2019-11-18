Services
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Taylors First Baptist Church
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Taylors First Baptist Church
William "Heyward" Owens


1936 - 2019
William "Heyward" Owens Obituary
William "Heyward" Owens

Greenville - William "Heyward" Owens, 83, passed away November 16, 2019 at his home.

He was born July 14, 1936 in Greenville, SC to the late Harold Truman and Annie Jones Owens.

Heyward is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Martha "Bobbi" White Owens. They were looking forward to celebrating their 25th anniversary in December. He was truly loved and adored by his three children: Diane (Harvey) Rogers, Debbie (Benjamin) Hill, and Christopher Heyward Owens, who considered him the best daddy ever. He also had 3 stepchildren: Bradley Howard, Larry Howard and Sherry Forshee. He was the proud Papa to 12 grandchildren: Heather, Haley, Rebecca, Brittany, Daniel, Zachary, Emily, Cooper, Ashley, Crystal, Cordall, and Alysia. He had six great-grandchildren. He was the brother to 3 sisters: Shelby Nabors, Dale Winn, and the late Eloise Townsend.

Heyward was a graduate of the class of 1954 at Parker High. He worked for Norfolk Southern Railway for over 30 years where he made many lifelong friends. He also leaves behind many cherished friends from Taylors First Baptist Church where he and Bobbi were members. He was well known for his excellent gardening skills, growing the best tomatoes around and his wonderful sense of humor- both of which will be missed. The family will be at the home, 410 Howell Road, Greenville.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 20 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Taylors First Baptist Church, with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Taylors First Baptist Missions, 200 W. Main St., Taylors, SC 29687 or a .

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
