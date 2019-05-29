|
William P. Hall
Greenville - William P. Hall, 99, of Greenville, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019. Born in Chesnee, he was the son of the late William Dorman and Claire Poole Hall.
William was a devoted husband and dedicated father who loved his family deeply. He proudly served his country as an Army infantryman in WWII and after his service, he had a successful career as the Classified and National Manager for the Greenville News. He participated in professional advertising organizations like SCAMA and ANCAM and as a member of both, he served in multiple leadership roles including President for one year.
William was also active in the Lions Club and was a Mason, and he enjoyed being involved in his community. He was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church for over 25 years, and he volunteered his time at the church helping to fold bulletins on Wednesday for Sunday service. He was the acrobatic pilot of a WACO biplane, a hobby he was most passionate about. After retirement, he enjoyed playing golf, fishing, hunting quail and duck, and especially tending to his lawn and garden, an art he learned from his father.
William is survived by his daughters, Cathy Harper (Joe) and Debora Wehunt (Wayne); his grandchildren, Brad Harper, Travis Harper (Sarah), and Meredith Harper; and his great-grandchildren, Adeline Harper and Pierce Harper.
He was predeceased by his loving wife of 73 years, Frances Wilene Hall; and his sister, Hilda Robbins.
A funeral service will be held at the Chapel at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park on Saturday, June 1st at 10:00 am. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:00 - 9:45 am, and a committal will follow the service at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
William loved flowers, so the family respectfully asks you that you honor his memory in the way you would prefer, with flowers or with a memorial donation to Aldersgate United Methodist Church or the .
Published in The Greenville News on May 29, 2019