Anderson - On Sunday, April 28, 2019, William R. Alexander ("Bill"), loving husband and father of four children passed away in his home at the age of 92 surrounded by his family. Bill was born February 19, 1927, in Augusta, GA to Myrtie B. and David L. Alexander; he lived in Aiken, SC until 1998.

Bill served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He graduated from Clemson College in 1951 with a B.S. in Textile Manufacturing and lettered as a member of the Golf Team. Bill is proud to never have lost a golf match against rival schools including the school located in Columbia, SC. Upon graduating, Bill went to work for Graniteville Company located in Graniteville, SC until his retirement in 1992. Bill was an accomplished golfer in Aiken and the surrounding area.

In 1998, Bill and his surviving wife of 66 years, Amelia Townsend Alexander moved to Anderson, SC so they could be closer to their family, Clemson University, and to continue playing golf. Bill was an IPTAY member for many years, an Aiken area representative, served on the IPTAY Board of Directors and attended 65 consecutive Clemson-Carolina football games. Bill and Amelia are members of Fort Hill Presbyterian Church in Clemson, S.C.

Bill is survived by his son, William R. Alexander Jr., wife Stella; daughter, Amelia A. Skipper, husband Dock Skipper, Jr.; son, David L. Alexander, wife Joan; daughter, Pamela A. Augspurger, husband Mark Augspurger; grandchildren, Brittain Alexander and wife Anna, Danielle Augspurger, Amanda Connelly and husband Brian Connelly, Bryan Alexander, Jake Alexander, and Aaron Augspurger. Bill is also survived by his older sister Mayrant A. Lojewski and husband Joseph Lojewski of Aiken, SC. He was predeceased by his older brother, David L. Alexander who was a member of Clemson College class of 1944, died during World War II serving in France and his older sister, Mary Dean Williamson and husband Stanley Williamson of Aiken, SC.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fort Hill Presbyterian Church, Hospice of the Upstate, or a charity of your own choice.

Condolences and memories may be addressed to Amelia at P.O. Box 190, Sandy Springs, SC 29677 or email to [email protected]
Published in The Greenville News on May 5, 2019
