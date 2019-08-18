|
|
William R. Cheatham, Sr
Piedmont - William R. Cheatham, Sr., 93, of 396 Carr Rd., Piedmont, husband of the late Julia M. Cheatham died Friday, August 16, 2019.
Born in McCormick County, son of the late E.C. and Lilly Robinson Cheatham. He had lived at this residence since 1951.
Mr. Cheatham was a member of Reedy Fork Baptist Church and retired from Duke Energy in 1983. He was a Navy veteran having served in WWII and the Korean Conflict.
Surviving is his son, William R. (Robin) Cheatham. He is preceded in death by his wife Julia of 62 years, one brother and 3 sisters.
Funeral services will be Monday, August 19, 2019 at 1pm at Reedy Fork Baptist Church with Dr. Bob Whaley officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30pm until 1pm at the church. Burial will follow at Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Online tributes at mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 18, 2019