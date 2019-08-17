|
William R. Foster
Greenville - William R. Foster, widower of Elois Hopper Foster died August 15, 2019 (90 years young) at home. Born in Savannah, Georgia, he was the son of the late William Dixon and Katherine Johnston Foster.
An Army veteran, he served in Korea with the Chemical Corps. He was a member of the Korean War Veterans Association.
After military service, he graduated from Oglethorpe University and Atlanta Law School. At Oglethorpe, he was a member of the Sidney Lanier Society, Golden Petrel Society, Nescit Cedere Society, and the Carillon Club. After retirement, he enjoyed taking FULIR/OLLI courses at Furman University.
Surviving are: Daughters Katherine Holland (Charles) of St. Matthews, SC, Lucile Alliano (John) of Greenville, SC, Deborah Vinson (Jeff) of Banks, OR. Grandchildren: Emily Kimley (T.J.), Christian McLeod, Hannah Holland (Jay), and McKenzie Holland (Katrina). Great Grandchildren: Connor Kimley and Scarlett Kempson.
A Requiem Eucharist will be held in Markley Chapel of Christ Episcopal Church on August 24th at 2:00pm. The Reverend Kellie Wilson officiating.
After the service a decadent delicious dessert buffet will be held in the Arrington Room.
Memorials may be made to Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Road, Greenville, SC 29607
"Now cracks a noble heart…Flights of angels sing thee to thy rest." William Shakespeare, Hamlet
Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019