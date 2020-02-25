|
William Rex
Greenville - Reu William Rex, 94, went to be with the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
William (Bill) was born on September 19, 1925, to Emma Lucy and Reu Wilbur Rex in Pikeville, Tennessee. They lived in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and moved to Suwannee County, Florida, when he was in third grade. He graduated from Suwannee High School, then attended Bob Jones College in Cleveland, Tennessee, moving to Greenville, South Carolina, when the college changed locations. He graduated from Bob Jones University in 1951 with a B.S. degree in Business Management. He taught math for several years, but most of his 60 years of employment at Bob Jones University were spent as Master Electrician.
He married Thelma Carper on December 23, 1953 and they were married for 66 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Mary Ellen DeGarmo (Ron), James Rex (fiancé, Debbie), Ruth Rex; five grandchildren, Rebekah White (Chip), Justin DeGarmo (Annie), Jacob DeGarmo (Amer), Jason Rex (Bridgett), Jesse Rex (Samantha); five great-grandchildren, Rex DeGarmo, Jayleigh and Baylor Rex, Cameron and Jackson Rex; one sister, Mary Edna Rex of Florida; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Tom and Mildred Butts, of Greenville, South Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death but his parents; three brothers, Ralph Rex, Glen Rex, Wilbur Rex; and two sisters, Ernestine Land, and Lucy Rex.
The memorial service will be held at Morningside Baptist Church, 1115 Pelham Road, Greenville, SC on February 29, 2020, at 10:30, with burial in Live Oak, Florida. Visitation will e held from 9:30-10:15 at Morningside Prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Frontline Missions International, P.O. Box 829, Taylors, SC 29687.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020