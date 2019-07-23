|
|
William Rhett Taber Jr.
Greenville, SC - William Rhett Taber, Jr (Pop) loving husband to the late Anne Fishburne Taber, was born August, 12, 1926 in Greenville, SC and died on July, 16 2019 in Greenville at his home. He was the son of the late William R. Taber, Sr and Ellie O. Taber. Pop graduated from Greenville High School in 1944. He enlisted in the US Navy at the age of 17 and was stationed on the Liberty Ship USS Indian Island (AG 77). He was in the Pacific headed for Japan when both bombs were dropped. President Harry Truman came over the loudspeaker and announced "the war is over". The ship was diverted from Japan and navigated through a mined Yangtze River in Shanghai, China. Pop attended Clemson University as a veteran student earning a Mechanical Engineering degree. In 1957 he married Anne Fishburne who was also a WWII veteran and college graduate thanks to the GI bill. They raised seven children and saw them all earn college degrees. Pop worked for Daniel Construction, Inc for over thirty years and retired in 2005. He was a wonderful father. Throughout his life Pop reflected selfless love for his family and friends. He was patient, kind, intelligent, and humble which endeared many to him who will miss him but realize he is with God. He had a lifelong passion for classical music and enjoyed attending the Greenville Symphony performances. Pop is survived by sons William Rhett Taber, III and wife Julie of Raleigh, Robert Fishburne Taber and wife Allison of Pine Knoll Shores, NC, Paul Kershaw Taber of Wilmington, Patton Andrew Taber, of Greenville; Thomas Neel Taber and wife Deidre of Greer, and daughter Anne Claiburn Taber of Greenville; Ten grandchildren, Mike Tyndall of Greenville, SC; Kreager and Will Taber of Raleigh, NC; August and Slate Taber of Pine Knoll Shores, NC; Samuel and Andrew Taber of Greenville, SC; Hannah, Haley and Neel Taber of Greer, SC. He was predeceased by his daughter Caroline Taber Tyndall. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. July 27, 2019 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Greenville SC with military honors. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Greenville Symphony Association, 200 S. Main Street, Greenville, S.C. 29601
Cemetery:
Published in The Greenville News on July 23, 2019