Easley - William Rodney "Rod" Clay went home to be with His Savior March 10, 2019 after his battle with Alzheimer's.



Born January 12, 1946 in Birmingham, Alabama to the late Margaret Criswell and Clarence Woodrow Clay, Rod was an avid Auburn graduate with a Master's in Chemical Engineering. After serving in the army for 6 years in the Vietnam War, he worked at Air Products as a chemical engineer. Soon after marrying his first wife, the late Mary Ann Fillingim, and mother to his children, William Clay (Jenny) of Atlanta and Joanna Clay of Easley, Rod felt the Lord's call to the Ministry. After graduating from Reformed Theological Seminary, Rod served as pastor at Dillingham Presbyterian Church in Dillingham, North Carolina; Second Presbyterian Church in Greenville, South Carolina; and First Presbyterian Church of Florala, Alabama.



In 2008 he married Nancy Farr, adding seven more children to his family: Rebecca Bishop (Rusty), Nathaniel Johnson (Rebekah), Elizabeth Madrid (Willy), Timothy Johnson (Avery), Tabitha Shore (Taylor), Benjamin Johnson, Micah Johnson) and 14 grandchildren.



In addition to his wife, Nancy, children, grandchildren, Rod is survived by his brothers Bud Clay (Sara Jo) of Pensacola, Florida; Neil Clay (Dede), and Barry Clay (Susan) of Birmingham, Alabama.



We are thankful that our beloved Rod is now with the Lord and Savior he loved and served in this life.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road with burial to follow in M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Gideons International at http://www.gideons.org/donate.



