William "Bill" Sherman
Anderson - William D. "Bill" Sherman, 81, of Anderson, husband to Louise Barbery Sherman, passed away October 27, 2020.
Born in Anderson County, he was the son of the late Dennis and Nell Clardy Sherman. Bill retired after thirty years from Wilson, Inc. and served his country in the United States Army Reserves. He was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church and a past longtime member of Mt. Airy Baptist Church, where he was a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. In his retirement he and Louise volunteered with Meals on Wheels of Anderson County.
Bill is survived by his wife of sixty one years, Louise Sherman; son, Michael Sherman (Trina); grandchildren, Lana and Jacy Sherman, Caroline and Cameron Sexton and Kalli Queen (Logan).
Family and friends may visit Robinson Funeral Home, Downtown on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. to pay their respects to Mr. Sherman.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenville Memorial Gardens with Rev. Mike Baker and Rev. Drew Gunter officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meal on Wheels-Anderson County, 105 S. Fant Street, Anderson, SC 29642.
