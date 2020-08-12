William Sloan Milling, III
Greenville - William Sloan Milling, III, 51, resident of Greenville, died in his home Monday, August 10, 2020 of complications from Multiple Sclerosis.
Born in Greenville, September 3, 1968, he was the son of Bill and Marie Milling. A graduate of John Tyler Morgan Academy, he attended Greenville Technical College and retired from Thornblade Club after 19 years of service where he was the Sous-Chef.
Mr. Milling was a member of Greenville Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church.
Surviving is his Mother, Marie Milling, of Greenville; and sisters Ellen Milling Scroggs and husband Jason Scroggs, of Greenville; and Leslie Ann Milling, of Greenville.
Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, August 15 at 11:00 am, at First Mt. Moriah Church on 2107 Mt. Moriah Road, Greenwood, SC.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the family farm 823 Stillwell Road in Greenwood.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Greenville Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, 741 Cleveland Street, Greenville, South Carolina 29601.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Milling family.