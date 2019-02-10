Services
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
Resources
More Obituaries for William Elliott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Temple Elliott


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
William Temple Elliott Obituary
William Temple Elliott

Easley - William (Bill) Temple Elliott, 69, of Easley, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at his home.

Born on September 19, 1949 in Hartsville, SC, Mr. Elliott was the son of the late W.C. and Doris Shaw Elliott. He graduated from Hartsville High School.

Mr. Elliott was the Co-Owner of The Upstate Color Center in Easley, and proudly served our country in the US Army. He was of the Methodist Faith.

Mr. Elliott is survived by his sister, Ann Elliott of Greenville, SC; two nephews, Lewis Elliott Martin (Cynthia) of Charlotte, NC, and William Elliott Martin of Columbia, SC; and a great-nephew, Elliott Lewis Martin.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the , 2434 Hudson Road #154 Greer, SC 29650, .

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com. Robinson Funeral Home - Downtown Easley is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
Download Now