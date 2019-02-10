|
|
William Temple Elliott
Easley - William (Bill) Temple Elliott, 69, of Easley, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at his home.
Born on September 19, 1949 in Hartsville, SC, Mr. Elliott was the son of the late W.C. and Doris Shaw Elliott. He graduated from Hartsville High School.
Mr. Elliott was the Co-Owner of The Upstate Color Center in Easley, and proudly served our country in the US Army. He was of the Methodist Faith.
Mr. Elliott is survived by his sister, Ann Elliott of Greenville, SC; two nephews, Lewis Elliott Martin (Cynthia) of Charlotte, NC, and William Elliott Martin of Columbia, SC; and a great-nephew, Elliott Lewis Martin.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the , 2434 Hudson Road #154 Greer, SC 29650, .
Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com. Robinson Funeral Home - Downtown Easley is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 10, 2019