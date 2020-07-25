William Thomas Bell, Jr.
Fountain Inn - William Thomas Bell, Jr., 74, of Fountain Inn, husband of Elizabeth Woods Bell, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 in the Green Pond United Methodist Church Cemetery in Gray Court with Rev. Bob Keely officiating. The family and funeral home requests that everyone in attendance wear a mask and practice "social distancing."
Mr. Bell will be available for those wishing to pay their respects on Friday, July 31 from 12:00 - 6:00 PM and on Saturday August 1 from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm.
Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.CannonByrd.com
for additional information and condolences.