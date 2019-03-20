|
Dr. William "Bill" Thomas Painter Sr.
Sumter - Dr. William "Bill" Thomas Painter, Sr., 80, died Monday, March 18, 2019, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter.
Born May 17, 1938 in Greenville, SC, he lived in the Sumter community for 54 years. He was the son of the late Dr. Thomas L. Painter and Carrie L. Painter.
He was twice married first to the late Percy Lea Hughes Painter and then to Iris Kirven Painter.
Dr. Painter graduated from Mauldin High School in Greenville County, and held a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Furman University (1960), Master of Arts Degree from Appalachian State University (1968), and a Doctorate in Education from the University of South Carolina (1980). He was a U. S. Marine Corps veteran and served during the Berlin Crisis. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church.
Dr. Painter served as a public school educator, coach, and administrator in South Carolina for more than 38 years. He was an Assistant Professor of Education at Troy State University and as director from 1990 to 2000. Dr. Painter was first elected as a member of the Sumter City Council in November 1984 and served continuously through November 2012. He served as Mayor Pro Tempore twice 1985-1987 and 2010-2012) during his tenure on City Council. Over the years, Dr. Painter provided exemplary service on a number of local and state boards and commissions. He was currently serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Sumter Education Foundation and has served on the Board of Santee-Lynches Regional Council of Governments since 1985 (Three-Time Past Chairperson). He was also a member of the Sumter-Shaw Military Affairs Committee.
Surviving are his wife of Sumter; his children, Lea Ann Wright (Jim), William T. Painter, Jr. (Julie), Lara K. Richardson (David), and D. Hayne Painter (Kelly); one brother, Maurice Painter (Sharon); two stepchildren, Sheri Corbett Wall (Ron) and C. Mitchell Corbett; 12 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; 6 step-grandchildren, 4 step great-grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held at 2 P.M. Friday at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Nick Cheek, Dr. David Richardson and Rev. Ashley Cheek officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. Thursday at the Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home and other times at the home, 132 Tucson Drive.
Memorials may be made to the Sumter Education Foundation.
