Services
Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
6010 WHITE HORSE RD
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 406-3829
Service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
VIBEZ Ultra Lounge
3209 Wade Hampton Blvd
Taylors , SC
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
6010 WHITE HORSE RD
Greenville, SC 29611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Bryson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Edward Bryson


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Edward Bryson Obituary
Willie Edward Bryson

Greenville - Willie Edward (Willow, Billy, Lil Man) Bryson, of 100B Cateechee Ave, the son of the late Arthur and Patricia Ann Dawkins Bryson was called home to rest on June 26, 2019. two sisters, Betty Jean and Rosa Lee Bryson and one brother Jerry Bryson preceded him in death. In addition to his mother, He leave to cherish his memory a son, Tarrall Miller, three brothers: Arthur Lewis Bryson, J. Eddie (Regina) Bryson, and Tony(Tracy) Bryson, four sisters Fannie and Brenda Gray, Jenny Bryson, Tammy B Thompson and Shirley Rice and also two Nieces reared as siblings, Gwen B Sullivan and Sandra B Spurgeon, one Uncle Ed(Sally) Bryson and a host of other friends and relatives.

He was a long time employee of the Block House restaurant until becoming ill. He was born and raised in Greenville County. He was a lively person that loved living, smiling and laughing. He never met a stranger and was loved and respected by his family and friends. He was a humorous and joyous person and he loved and was an excellent cook. He was a car man that loved cars and kept them very clean.

At his request, there will not be a formal funeral, but we will celebrate his life in two ways. The family invites his friends to a cook out/celebration on Sunday beginning 3 o'clock at VIBEZ Ultra Lounge at 3209 Wade Hampton Blvd Taylors S.C. 29687. Second, we will receive friends and viewing on Monday from 5:00 pm

- 7:00 pm in the parlor of Westville Funeral Home 6010 White Horse Road, Greenville,SC 29611. We will never forget him nor his smile and friendly ways. He never met a stranger. We request that you dress causal at all events. He did not want any formal settings. The family is gathering at 106 Royal Oak Court Simpsonville, SC 29681.

Cremation Society of SC - Westville Funerals is assisting the Bryson family.
Published in The Greenville News on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
Download Now