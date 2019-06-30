|
Willie Edward Bryson
Greenville - Willie Edward (Willow, Billy, Lil Man) Bryson, of 100B Cateechee Ave, the son of the late Arthur and Patricia Ann Dawkins Bryson was called home to rest on June 26, 2019. two sisters, Betty Jean and Rosa Lee Bryson and one brother Jerry Bryson preceded him in death. In addition to his mother, He leave to cherish his memory a son, Tarrall Miller, three brothers: Arthur Lewis Bryson, J. Eddie (Regina) Bryson, and Tony(Tracy) Bryson, four sisters Fannie and Brenda Gray, Jenny Bryson, Tammy B Thompson and Shirley Rice and also two Nieces reared as siblings, Gwen B Sullivan and Sandra B Spurgeon, one Uncle Ed(Sally) Bryson and a host of other friends and relatives.
He was a long time employee of the Block House restaurant until becoming ill. He was born and raised in Greenville County. He was a lively person that loved living, smiling and laughing. He never met a stranger and was loved and respected by his family and friends. He was a humorous and joyous person and he loved and was an excellent cook. He was a car man that loved cars and kept them very clean.
At his request, there will not be a formal funeral, but we will celebrate his life in two ways. The family invites his friends to a cook out/celebration on Sunday beginning 3 o'clock at VIBEZ Ultra Lounge at 3209 Wade Hampton Blvd Taylors S.C. 29687. Second, we will receive friends and viewing on Monday from 5:00 pm
- 7:00 pm in the parlor of Westville Funeral Home 6010 White Horse Road, Greenville,SC 29611. We will never forget him nor his smile and friendly ways. He never met a stranger. We request that you dress causal at all events. He did not want any formal settings. The family is gathering at 106 Royal Oak Court Simpsonville, SC 29681.
Cremation Society of SC - Westville Funerals is assisting the Bryson family.
Published in The Greenville News on June 30, 2019