Columbia - Deacon Willie Joe Redmond, Sr. widower of the late Ellen Todd Redmond, passed on Monday, November 16, 2020 at NHC-Parklane in Columbia, SC. He was born in Fountain Inn, S.C., the son of the late Joe E. and Algienell Grant Redmond.



Deacon Redmond was a member of First Nazareth Baptist Church, where he served as the Clerk of the Church from 2003 to 2016. There, he was also a member of the Brotherhood Ministry and was the Deacon-representative to The Women Working Society. Deacon Redmond was also affiliated with Prince Hall Masons Lodge #319. He was a graduate of Bryson High School and Midlands Technical College.



Deacon Redmond retired from Food Lion Groceries 1992. He then served as a substitute teacher in Richland School District One. Deacon Redmond was a licensed barber for 60+ years, first in Greenville, SC. He later retired his clippers in Columbia, SC in 2016.



Public viewing will be held at the A. A. Dicks Funeral Home Sullivan Chapel on Sunday, November 22 from 1:30 - 7:00 and Monday, November 23 from 9:00 - 10:00. Services will be held on Monday, November 23, at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery at 12:00.



Deacon Redmond is survived by his children Naylene (Kenneth) Richardson, Vincent Redmond, Cathy Redmond-Dilligard of Columbia, SC and Dr. Willie Joe Redmond, Jr. of Cape Girardeau, MO; his grandchildren Jonathan Richardson, Jeremy Richardson and Maya Dilligard; a brother, James (Patricia) Redmond of Columbia, SC and a host of other relatives and friends. Services arranged by A. A. Dicks Funeral Home, Columbia, SC.









