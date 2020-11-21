1/1
Deacon Willie Joe Redmond Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deacon Willie Joe Redmond Sr.

Columbia - Deacon Willie Joe Redmond, Sr. widower of the late Ellen Todd Redmond, passed on Monday, November 16, 2020 at NHC-Parklane in Columbia, SC. He was born in Fountain Inn, S.C., the son of the late Joe E. and Algienell Grant Redmond.

Deacon Redmond was a member of First Nazareth Baptist Church, where he served as the Clerk of the Church from 2003 to 2016. There, he was also a member of the Brotherhood Ministry and was the Deacon-representative to The Women Working Society. Deacon Redmond was also affiliated with Prince Hall Masons Lodge #319. He was a graduate of Bryson High School and Midlands Technical College.

Deacon Redmond retired from Food Lion Groceries 1992. He then served as a substitute teacher in Richland School District One. Deacon Redmond was a licensed barber for 60+ years, first in Greenville, SC. He later retired his clippers in Columbia, SC in 2016.

Public viewing will be held at the A. A. Dicks Funeral Home Sullivan Chapel on Sunday, November 22 from 1:30 - 7:00 and Monday, November 23 from 9:00 - 10:00. Services will be held on Monday, November 23, at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery at 12:00.

Deacon Redmond is survived by his children Naylene (Kenneth) Richardson, Vincent Redmond, Cathy Redmond-Dilligard of Columbia, SC and Dr. Willie Joe Redmond, Jr. of Cape Girardeau, MO; his grandchildren Jonathan Richardson, Jeremy Richardson and Maya Dilligard; a brother, James (Patricia) Redmond of Columbia, SC and a host of other relatives and friends. Services arranged by A. A. Dicks Funeral Home, Columbia, SC.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Viewing
01:30 - 07:00 PM
A.A. Dicks Funeral Home-Sullivan Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
A.A. Dicks Funeral Home-Sullivan Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Service
12:00 PM
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A.A. Dicks Funeral Home-Sullivan Chapel
2548 Main Street
Columbia, SC 29204
803-254-4673
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by A.A. Dicks Funeral Home-Sullivan Chapel A.A. Dicks Funeral Home-Sullivan Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved