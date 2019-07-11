Services
Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary Inc.
1011 Augusta St
Greenville, SC 29605
(864) 242-1144
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Willie L. Jenkins

Willie L. Jenkins Obituary
Willie L. Jenkins

Greenville - Mr. Willie Lee Jenkins, 70, of Greenville, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital-Downtown. He was a son of the late James "BB" Jenkins and Mary Bell Mills Jenkins.

Surviving are two daughters, Tabita Jenkins of Greenville, SC, and Zayshaw (Kirk) Sawyer of Lawrenceville, GA; one son, Willie Q. Jenkins of Greenville, SC; two sisters, Mary Lois (Jerome) Boston and Lonita Jenkins, both of Greenville, SC; one brother, Tony Jenkins of Greenville, SC; one grandson, Lamar Henry, Jr. of Greenville, SC; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service: Friday, July 12, 2019, 12:00pm at Watkins, Garrett and Woods Mortuary, with a Private burial.
Published in The Greenville News on July 11, 2019
