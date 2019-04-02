|
Willie Mae Jeanes Martin
Greenville - Willie Mae Jeanes Martin's dream came true on March 30, 2019, when she died peacefully at her daughter's home and left to join her Lord and Savior in heaven. Ms. Martin was 92 years old and had lived in Greenville, SC all her life. She was predeceased by her mother, Effie Elmira Halford Jeanes, 5 brothers and 4 sisters, being the last member of her family.
She is survived by two children, David E. Martin (Nancy); Sandra M. Bridwell (Ronald); two granddaughters, Meredith B. Smith, (Bill); Brantley B. Shugart (Josh) 4 great-grandchildren, Wells Smith, Wren Smith, Arrington Shugart and Mally Shugart. Willie Mae lived for her granddaughters and great-grandchildren.
Willie Mae was a member of Earle Street Baptist Church and was very active in her church until it became impossible for her to attend.
The family has been very blessed to have Kindred Hospice and Pathway Hospice taking care of Ms. Martin, specifically Kathy Montjoy, her hospice nurse for about 4 years. We also have been very blessed by a special friend and sitter, Brenda Layton.
A memorial service will be held at Earle Street Baptist Church April 5, 2019 at 5:30pm with visitation at 4:30pm. In lieu of flowers, we ask that memorials be made to Earle Street Baptist Church, 225 West Earle Street, Greenville, SC.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 2, 2019