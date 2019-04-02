Services
Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
6010 WHITE HORSE RD
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 406-3829
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Earle Street Baptist Church
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:30 PM
Earle Street Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Mae Jeanes Martin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Willie Mae Jeanes Martin Obituary
Willie Mae Jeanes Martin

Greenville - Willie Mae Jeanes Martin's dream came true on March 30, 2019, when she died peacefully at her daughter's home and left to join her Lord and Savior in heaven. Ms. Martin was 92 years old and had lived in Greenville, SC all her life. She was predeceased by her mother, Effie Elmira Halford Jeanes, 5 brothers and 4 sisters, being the last member of her family.

She is survived by two children, David E. Martin (Nancy); Sandra M. Bridwell (Ronald); two granddaughters, Meredith B. Smith, (Bill); Brantley B. Shugart (Josh) 4 great-grandchildren, Wells Smith, Wren Smith, Arrington Shugart and Mally Shugart. Willie Mae lived for her granddaughters and great-grandchildren.

Willie Mae was a member of Earle Street Baptist Church and was very active in her church until it became impossible for her to attend.

The family has been very blessed to have Kindred Hospice and Pathway Hospice taking care of Ms. Martin, specifically Kathy Montjoy, her hospice nurse for about 4 years. We also have been very blessed by a special friend and sitter, Brenda Layton.

A memorial service will be held at Earle Street Baptist Church April 5, 2019 at 5:30pm with visitation at 4:30pm. In lieu of flowers, we ask that memorials be made to Earle Street Baptist Church, 225 West Earle Street, Greenville, SC.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
Download Now