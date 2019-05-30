Willie Mae Johnson



Greenville - Willie Mae Johnson, 79, of Greenville, wife of Clyde R. Johnson, passed away, Sunday, May 26, 2019.



Born in Norcross, GA, she was a daughter of the late Margaret Williams Newman.



Willie Mae was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.



In addition to her loving husband of 29 years, she is survived by a son, Rodney Lamar Fuller of Asheville; a daughter, Donna "Melinda" Fuller of Greenville; a step-daughter, Susan Johnson; and two step-sons, Michael Johnson and Roger Johnson of Greenville; a brother, Howell H.C. Williams (Ruth) missionaries in Hong Kong; two sisters, Katie Brock of Ellerslie, Ga, and Foy Gordon of Columbus, Ga; and four step-grandchildren, Chase Blankenship, Clayton Johnson, Cameron Johnson and Anna Johnson.



In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her first husband, W.L. Fuller; a step-daughter, Sherryl Dowling; two brothers, Dan Williams and Roy Newman; and a sister, Pauline Williams.



The visitation will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church, with the funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Burial will be in the church cemetery.



A special thanks to Dr. Robert Siegel and Bon Secours St. Francis Oncology Department in Mauldin, SC for the wonderful care they bestowed on mother since October 2015.



Memorials may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church Children's Home, 3931 White Horse Road, Greenville, SC 29611.



Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. Published in The Greenville News on May 30, 2019