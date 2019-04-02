Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Berea Friendship United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Berea Friendship United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Nalley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Nalley Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Willie Nalley Sr. Obituary
Willie Nalley, Sr.

Greenville - Willie Elford Nalley, Jr., 87, of Greenville, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

He was born in Anderson County to the late Rachel Nalley Galloway and W. E. Nalley, Sr. Willie proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired as a truck driver from J.P. Stevens. He was a faithful member of Berea Friendship United Methodist Church.

Willie was instrumental in establishing the Berea Fire Department as a volunteer Assistant Fire Chief.

Willie is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Bobby McNeace Nalley; two children, Mark (Dena) Nalley and Vickie (Ronald) Failor; two granddaughters, Anne-Marie Failor and Lynnsey Nalley; siblings, Cecil Nalley, Melvin (Phyllis) Nalley, Louie Nalley and JoAnn Roper; and his best four-legged companion, Duke.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Helen Taylor and brother, Charles Nalley.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Berea Friendship United Methodist Church from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Epworth Children's Home, PO Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29250. www.epworthchildrenshome.org.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
Download Now