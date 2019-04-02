Willie Nalley, Sr.



Greenville - Willie Elford Nalley, Jr., 87, of Greenville, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019.



He was born in Anderson County to the late Rachel Nalley Galloway and W. E. Nalley, Sr. Willie proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired as a truck driver from J.P. Stevens. He was a faithful member of Berea Friendship United Methodist Church.



Willie was instrumental in establishing the Berea Fire Department as a volunteer Assistant Fire Chief.



Willie is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Bobby McNeace Nalley; two children, Mark (Dena) Nalley and Vickie (Ronald) Failor; two granddaughters, Anne-Marie Failor and Lynnsey Nalley; siblings, Cecil Nalley, Melvin (Phyllis) Nalley, Louie Nalley and JoAnn Roper; and his best four-legged companion, Duke.



He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Helen Taylor and brother, Charles Nalley.



A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Berea Friendship United Methodist Church from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Epworth Children's Home, PO Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29250. www.epworthchildrenshome.org.



Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.



