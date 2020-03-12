Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Washington Baptist Church
208 Washington Church Road
Pelzer, SC
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Washington Baptist Church
208 Washington Church Road
Pelzer, SC
Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Greenville Memorial Gardens
7784 Augusta Rd
Piedmont, SC
1932 - 2020
Willis Creamer Obituary
Willis Creamer

Pelzer - Willis Creamer, 87, husband of Grace Ross Creamer, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Born in Anderson County, he was a son of the late David and Ethel Young Creamer. He was a U.S. Army veteran, retired as plant engineer from Greenville County School District, was formerly employed with the Greenville Oil Company and Greenville County Sherriff's Office as a detective. He was a member of Washington Baptist Church, South Greenville Masonic Lodge #425, Scottish Rite, Shriners, and was the oldest member of the Augusta Road Ruritan Club.

In addition to his wife of 66 years, he is survived by sister, Margaret Creamer Manning of Greenville.

Visitation will be from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, at Washington Baptist Church. The service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the church.

Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Washington Baptist Church, 208 Washington Church Road, Pelzer, SC 29669.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020
