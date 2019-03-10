Services
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home
1724 Main St.
Newberry, SC 29108
803-276-0610
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Newberry
Wilma Jean Gregory


Wilma Jean Gregory Obituary
Wilma Jean Gregory

Pomaria - A memorial service for Wilma Jean Gregory, 78, who died on March 7, 2019 will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Newberry. She was born in Washington Court House, OH to the late Roy and Gertrude Steele. Ms. Gregory is survived by a daughter, Darlene (Van) Monie; brothers, Jim Steele, Bob Steele, Gilbert Sparkman; sisters, Ima Jean Hines and Kathleen Sparkman; grandchildren, Ryan Monie and Journee Ballenger. She was predeceased by a son, Rex Rogers. McSwain-Evans Funeral Home.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 10, 2019
