Wilma Jean Gregory
Pomaria - A memorial service for Wilma Jean Gregory, 78, who died on March 7, 2019 will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Newberry. She was born in Washington Court House, OH to the late Roy and Gertrude Steele. Ms. Gregory is survived by a daughter, Darlene (Van) Monie; brothers, Jim Steele, Bob Steele, Gilbert Sparkman; sisters, Ima Jean Hines and Kathleen Sparkman; grandchildren, Ryan Monie and Journee Ballenger. She was predeceased by a son, Rex Rogers. McSwain-Evans Funeral Home.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 10, 2019