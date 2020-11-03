Wilma Nealy McJunkin McKinney
Greenville - Wilma Nealy McJunkin McKinney, 94, entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
Born in Pickens, SC she was a daughter of the late Birdie Evatt Nealy and William Franklin Nealy.
Mrs. McKinney was the last surviving Charter Member of Augusta Heights Baptist Church. She was a Sunday School teacher and taught Children's Church for over 60 years. Wilma retired from Poe Hardware & Supply/ Carolina Mechanical Inc.
She is survived by three siblings, Fran Giese (Larry) of Greenville, SC, Garland Nealy of Dallas, TX, and Carl Nealy (Gail) of Braselton, GA; and several loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Fulton McJunkin; her second husband, Robert McKinney; and a sister, Lounelle Simmons.
A public viewing will be held at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in Greenville Memorial Gardens. The service will be officiated by the Reverend Jeffrey L. Brown and the Reverend Gregory Dover. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and social distance.
