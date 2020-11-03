1/1
Wilma Nealy McJunkin McKinney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilma Nealy McJunkin McKinney

Greenville - Wilma Nealy McJunkin McKinney, 94, entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Born in Pickens, SC she was a daughter of the late Birdie Evatt Nealy and William Franklin Nealy.

Mrs. McKinney was the last surviving Charter Member of Augusta Heights Baptist Church. She was a Sunday School teacher and taught Children's Church for over 60 years. Wilma retired from Poe Hardware & Supply/ Carolina Mechanical Inc.

She is survived by three siblings, Fran Giese (Larry) of Greenville, SC, Garland Nealy of Dallas, TX, and Carl Nealy (Gail) of Braselton, GA; and several loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Fulton McJunkin; her second husband, Robert McKinney; and a sister, Lounelle Simmons.

A public viewing will be held at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in Greenville Memorial Gardens. The service will be officiated by the Reverend Jeffrey L. Brown and the Reverend Gregory Dover. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and social distance.

Condolences and "Hugs From Home" may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Downtown Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved