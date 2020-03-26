|
Wilton James Kelley, Sr.
Easley - Wilton James Kelley, Sr.
Easley, SC
Mr. Wilton James Kelley, Sr., 85, widower of the late Lydia Lee Toledo Kelley, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Born in Seneca, he was a son of the late Earlie Mae Keaton and the late Leonard Non Kelley. Mr. Kelley retired as a Master Gunnery Sergeant from the U.S. Marines Corps after 22 years of service. He later went on to own and operate K's Auto Sales for over 20 years and retire from Michelin.
Surviving are his six children, Jennifer Kelley Manley of Seneca, Wilton Kelley, Jr. of Easley, Fred Kelley of Easley, Mike Kelley of Easley, Joe Kelley (Stacey Penland) of Travelers Rest and Tina Kelley Whitlock (Dolan) of Six Mile; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lois Holbrooks.
In addition to his beloved wife and parents, Mr. Kelley was predeceased by a son, Timothy Kelley; a granddaughter, Neisa Cherie White; a brother, Will Kelley; and two sisters, WillieMae Tucker and Ruth Rhodes.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, March 29, 2020 in Heritage Memorial Gardens, Westminster, SC.
The family will be at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Upstate Warrior Solution, PO Box 27232, Greenville, SC 29616
Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown Easley.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020