W.L. "Rooster" Burns



Marietta - William Luther Burns, 78, of Marietta, SC, widower of the late Jane McKinney Burns, passed away, on Friday, June 5, 2020 at McCall Hospice House.



Born in Greenville County, he was a son of the late Perry Dolphus and Junnie Mae Kidd Burns. Mr. Burns served in the US Army, was an over the road Truck Driver for Wrangler Jeans, and was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. He was Past Master of Ebenezer Lodge #101, and long time member of the Slater-Marietta Lions Club.



Surviving are two daughters: Kim Burns (Gary) and Amy Staton (Jimmy); one son: Tim Burns (Elisa); one sister: MaryAnn Jowers (Franklin); three grandchildren: Perry Burns, Lily Staton, and Jaydie Staton; and two great-grandchildren: Jayden Burns, and Jaxson Burns.



In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by one brother: Lloyd Burns, and one grandson: Matthew Burns.



The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at The Howze Mortuary.



Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in The Howze Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in Coleman Memorial Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to Foundation Fighting Blindness, P.O. Box 45740, Baltimore, MD 21297.



