Greenwood - William Melvin Poole, 90, resident of Greenwood, SC, widower of Joyce Nix Poole, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020.



Born December 1, 1929 in Travelers Rest, SC, he was the son of the late William Perry Poole and Lillie Mae Poole. He was a 1952 graduate of Clemson University where he earned a BS Degree in Textile Engineering. He was a decorated veteran of the US Army 82nd Airborne and served in the Korean Conflict. He retired from Courtaulds, North America as Director of Textile Sales.



Mr. Poole was a member of First Baptist Church of Greenwood and the Carpenter Sunday School Class. He was a former deacon, charter member of the Sounds of Grace Choir, and active in the youth ministry.



Surviving are his daughter, Patricia Poole Camp and husband Tommy of Charlotte; his son, William Michael Poole and wife Janice of Columbia; three grandchildren, Thomas (Sarah) Camp, Kristin Camp (Jeff) Gee and Joseph (Alicia) Poole; eight great-grandchildren, Emma Kate, Charlie and Henry Camp, Annabelle, Wilson and Camp Gee, Campbell Blackmon and Harper Joy Poole. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Millie Poole.



In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Poole was preceded in death by his brothers, Randall Poole and Edmond Poole, and sister- in-law, Josephine Poole.



Mr. Poole was an Eagle Scout, and had the privilege of speaking on behalf of his grandson Thomas Camp at Thomas's Eagle Scout Induction Ceremony in Columbia SC. A paratrooper in the US Army 82nd Airborne, Mr. Poole proudly pinned the Airborne Jump Wings on his grandson Joseph Poole at Ft. Benning GA when Joseph graduated from the US Army Airborne School.



Mr. Poole lettered in basketball at Clemson, was a lifelong Tiger fan and member of IPTAY for over 65 years, and a member of the Block C Lettermen's Club.



An avid golfer, Mr. Poole had the distinction of shooting his age or lower over 400 times, beginning the year he turned 69 years old.



Melvin Poole was a patriot and an informed and engaged citizen who loved our country and believed deeply in its exceptionalism. Most importantly, he was a devoted husband to his wife Joyce Nix Poole, his grade school sweetheart, for 65 years; and a devoted father, grandfather and great grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Known for his wit and love for people, Melvin had a significant positive impact on everyone he touched. His loyalty to his family members, his friends, his community and church, his beloved Clemson Tigers, and his country, was without limits.



He was an Eagle Scout at heart who lived the Boy Scout Oath:



"On my honor, I will do my best



To do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law;



To help other people at all times;



To keep myself physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight."



A private graveside service with military funeral honors will be held at Edgewood Cemetery with Dr. Tony Hopkins officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Greenwood, 722 Grace Street, Greenwood, SC 29649.









