Woodroe W. Cooper Jr.
Greenville - Woodroe W. Cooper Jr., 77, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at home after a brief illness. He was the son of the late Woodroe W. Cooper, Sr. and Marie Garrison Cooper Robinson. He enjoyed golfing and was a excellent league bowler. He loved joking and was the best handyman ever. He was a US Air Force veteran. He was a former employee of Union Bleachery and Finishing Co. and was retired from GNC/Nutria. He was predeceased by brothers: Spencer D. Cooper, Sr., Paris M. Cooper, Hayward V. Cooper, and sister Glenndale C. Grainger. He is survived by sisters: Mrs. Terry Swayngham (Clovia) of Greenville, SC and Mellodee Cureton of Pelzer, SC and brothers: Tyrone C. Cooper of Columbia, Wyndel A. Cooper, Sr. (Sherry Len) of Greenville, SC and Marlow F. Cooper (Martha Ann) of Byron GA. He had eleven nieces and nephews; twenty-one great-nieces and nephews; and one great-great-nephew. His long-time companion was Zena Forrister. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation Society of SC - Westville Funerals in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019