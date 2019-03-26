|
Wylie Benton "Butch" Hadaway
Greenville - Wylie Benton "Butch" Hadaway, 74, of Greenville, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late James Lee Hadaway, Sr. and Sarah Ione Hill Hadaway.
He was a retired shipping foreman at J.P. Stevens, Slater-Marietta Plant. He was currently employed at Publix Grocery.
He is survived by a loving, extended family.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown Chapel with a Memorial Service to follow at 3:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown Chapel.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 26, 2019