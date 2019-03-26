Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Wylie Benton "Butch" Hadaway


Wylie Benton "Butch" Hadaway Obituary
Wylie Benton "Butch" Hadaway

Greenville - Wylie Benton "Butch" Hadaway, 74, of Greenville, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late James Lee Hadaway, Sr. and Sarah Ione Hill Hadaway.

He was a retired shipping foreman at J.P. Stevens, Slater-Marietta Plant. He was currently employed at Publix Grocery.

He is survived by a loving, extended family.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown Chapel with a Memorial Service to follow at 3:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown Chapel.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 26, 2019
