Services
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 754-6290
Resources
More Obituaries for Wyndham Manning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wyndham Meredith Manning Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wyndham Meredith Manning Jr. Obituary
Wyndham Meredith Manning, Jr.

West Columbia - Wyndham Meredith Manning, Jr. (Nym), 98, died April 26, 2020. Born in Charleston, SC, on February 10, 1922, he lived most of his early life in Stateburg. He was a son of the late Wyndham Meredith and Laura Anne Stevens Manning. He was the grandson of Governor Richard I. Manning III.

He was married to the love of his life, Susan McDowell Simrill Manning, for 63 years before her death in 2007. They raised their family in Columbia and later in Greenville when he took a job with Daniel Construction Company. Later he worked in sales for Southern Weaving Company. He spent his later years in real estate.

He is survived by his brother, Bernard Manning of Still Hopes; his sons, Wyndham Manning, III, (Bunny) of Jacksonville, FL, and Frank Manning (Campbell) of Greenville; daughters, Susan Sheard (Jack) and Laura Williams (David) of Columbia.

The service for Mr. Manning will be announced at a later date. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family.

Memories and Condolences may be shared, and full obituary read by visiting:

ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wyndham's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -