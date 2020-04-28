|
Wyndham Meredith Manning, Jr.
West Columbia - Wyndham Meredith Manning, Jr. (Nym), 98, died April 26, 2020. Born in Charleston, SC, on February 10, 1922, he lived most of his early life in Stateburg. He was a son of the late Wyndham Meredith and Laura Anne Stevens Manning. He was the grandson of Governor Richard I. Manning III.
He was married to the love of his life, Susan McDowell Simrill Manning, for 63 years before her death in 2007. They raised their family in Columbia and later in Greenville when he took a job with Daniel Construction Company. Later he worked in sales for Southern Weaving Company. He spent his later years in real estate.
He is survived by his brother, Bernard Manning of Still Hopes; his sons, Wyndham Manning, III, (Bunny) of Jacksonville, FL, and Frank Manning (Campbell) of Greenville; daughters, Susan Sheard (Jack) and Laura Williams (David) of Columbia.
The service for Mr. Manning will be announced at a later date. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020