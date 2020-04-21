|
Yvonne Denise Mason
Atlanta, GA - Yvonne Denise Mason, 63, died unexpectedly on April 18, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia.
Survivors include her daughter, Margaret Mason Tate; her grandson, Hamish McIntyre; her sister, Shannon Leppard; her brother, Dan Mason (Debbie); her nieces, Cammie Vaughn (Ross), Natalie Leppard (Joel Kassay), and Jordan Leppard; and her great-nephew and niece, Mason and Mollie Vaughn.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Sara Tucker Morris, and her grandmother, Florence Tucker.
She was born on August 11, 1956, in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, to Gentry and Sara Mason.
She graduated from St. Andrews Presbyterian College in Laurinburg, North Carolina, with a degree in English. She also earned a master's degree in English Education from Furman University.
She taught for many years at both Hughes Academy and Mauldin High School in Greenville County, and was most beloved by her students for her sometimes radical, always relevant way of leading them through learning. Her impact can be felt on hundreds of students, but perhaps none more so than the Men's Soccer Team at Mauldin High School, for whom she volunteered until her last day teaching.
Yvonne was a founding member of the Cafe and Then Some Players, portraying such beloved characters at Lila Woodward, Mommer Chitwood, and most unforgettably, Louise Spiffy. Spending time on stage and working privately with her best friend, Susan Smith, were some of her most treasured memories.
Yvonne was a noted author and poet, hilarious actress and playwright, beloved mother and grandmother, and completely irreplaceable. She will be remembered as a firecracker, a fierce advocate, and, in her daughter's words, "the very best one."
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020