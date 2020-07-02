1/
Yvonne McAllister Scott
Yvonne McAllister Scott

Greenville - Yvonne McAllister Scott, 92, wife of the late Cecil Jack Scott, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, she was a daughter of the late James and Dola Davis McAllister. Yvonne was a member of Augusta Heights Baptist Church where she served as a deacon and assumed many responsibilities with both adults and children. She was a member of the Greenville Woman's Club and the Augusta Road Community Club. For fifty years, she and her husband owned and operated the oldest pawn shop in Greenville, the O.K. Pawn Shop. She was also a licensed realtor. In addition to her parents and husband, Yvonne was preceded in death by a son, Cecil Barry Scott; and two sisters, Jo Chaffin and Loretta Rollins.

She is survived by her daughter, Phyllis S. Bullock and husband Sherrill; beloved granddaughter, Stacey Bullock Krause and husband Gary; a very special great grandson, Blake Krause; a sister, Bobbie Jean Norris; two brothers, Jim McAllister and Phil McAllister; and many nieces and nephews.

The graveside service will be Friday, July 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

The family would like to extend a very special "Thank you" to Yvonne's caregiver, Martha Drew, and to Palladium Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Augusta Heights Baptist Church, B.A.L.L. Club, 3018 Augusta Street, Greenville, SC 29605.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com




Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
