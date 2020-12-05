1/1
Zelpha Laura Wood
Zelpha Laura Wood

Greenville - Zelpha Laura Hughey Wood, of Greenville, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020. Laura was a daughter of the late Clarence (W.C) and Mallie Hughey.

Laura was preceded in death by her two sisters Mable Rhodes(husband J.T) and Joan Hall (husband Gene) and by her brother William Hughey.

Laura loved her family and was happiest with them.

Laura leaves behind her two loving children, Deborah and her husband Chuck Lister and Dan Fowler and his wife Becky; three step-children, Beth Crowder, Danny Wood, and Brian Wood; eleven grandchildren, Mark, Eric, Sara, Heather, Matthew, Jordan, Daniel, Cyle , Joshua, Gabriel and Adam and six great grandchildren.

Laura was married to William (Bunky) Wood whom she loved more than life. They were married for 33 years.

Laura was a member of Earle Street Baptist Church. Laura also taught bible school at Forest Hills Baptist Church for many years.

Due to current health restrictions her family has requested a private service honoring her life at Graceland East Memorial Park.

The family is grateful for condolences but asks that donations be made to the Cancer Society of Greenville County in lieu of flowers.

Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive; online tributes at MackeyCenturyDrive.com




Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
