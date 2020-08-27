Zillah Webster Cribb
Edisto Island - Zillah Webster Cribb, 79, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 on Edisto Island. Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Rosalie H. and Ellison G. Webster. She was a member of The Episcopal Church on Edisto, where she was a devoted member of the Altar Guild. Having completed EFM, she was a Mentor and committed to encouraging the participation of others.
She is survived by her daughter, Catherine Main (Bubba); son, Thomas G Cribb, Jr.; grandchildren, Alex (Jordan), Zach, and Jamey Main, all of Edisto Island. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Gene Cribb and brother, Ellison G Webster III.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to The Episcopal Church on Edisto, PO Box 239, Edisto Island, SC 29438.
A memorial message may be sent to the family
