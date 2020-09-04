1/
ANNUAL MEMORIAL SERVICE LONG RIDGE UNION CEMETERY
ANNUAL MEMORIAL SERVICE LONG RIDGE UNION CEMETERY CANCELLED Dear Plot Owner’s and Friends of the Cemetery,Due to the Covid Environment which we are all in, and our heartfelt desire to keep all our participants and attendees safe…we the board of the Cemetery have Regrettably, decided to cancel this year’s Annual Memorial Service which was scheduled for Sunday Sept. 27th.Please know we are always here to serve you via ourWebsite, Long Ridge Union Cemetery.com, and look forwardto seeing you all next year Thank You, Long Ridge Union Cemetery Board of Trustees

Published in GreenwichTime on Sep. 4, 2020.
