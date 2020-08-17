A. Joseph Pongonis
Anthony Joseph (Joe) Pongonis, 77, of Norwalk, CT passed away at Norwalk Hospital on August 15, 2020. His beloved wife, Geraldine Petrizzi Pongonis and sister, Kathy, were both by his side.
Joe was born in Scranton, PA on September 24, 1942 to the late Anthony and Marie Pongonis. In addition to his wife of 39 years, he is also survived by his sister, Kathleen Moulton and her daughters, Kimberly and Kara; his sister, Christine Pongonis; his brother-in-law, Louis Petrizzi, Jr.; Godchildren Kenneth Arnott, Jr. and Ashley Goble and many loving cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law and best friend, David Moulton.
In 1960 Joe graduated from Norwalk High School and went on to Burdett College; he graduated from the University of New Haven with a BS Degree in Business Administration and Management. He had a career in sales for more than 50 years in the food, cosmetic, transportation and home improvement industries. In recent years he was a small business owner of Mar Pon Flooring, LLC.
A devout member of St. Matthew Church, Joe served as an usher and member of the Altar Committee. He loved the sea and all activities associated with it. He was an avid boater and charter member of the Rowayton Yacht Club for many years. Joe was a devoted volunteer for the Norwalk Seaport Association at the Oyster Festival for more than 30 years.
Joe's life was filled with many interests and activities which he shared with his wife, Gerry. He traveled extensively with family and friends throughout the U.S., Europe, Africa and the islands of the Caribbean. His favorite island of Aruba welcomed him back for many years, and was where he last vacationed in February. Joe enjoyed flowers, cooking, and studying history and current events. He was a passionate fan of the NY Mets, Dallas Cowboys and UCONN Women's Basketball.
Over the past two years Joe faced numerous health issues which he addressed with strong faith, unwavering courage and the unparalleled inspiration of his sister, Kathy, who was his pillar of strength, along with the love and support of his family and many cherished friends.
We wish to express sincere gratitude for the exceptional care he received from his doctors, Dr. Daniel Boxer, and Dr. Charles Augenbraun, Dr. Donald McNicol, Dr. Rakhee Mangla, whom Joe referred to as his "lifeline team".
Joe will be fondly remembered by his family and friends for his keen sense of humor and optimism as he shared memorable stories which brought laughter to all who knew him.
Visiting hours will be held at Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Avenue, Norwalk on Thursday August 20th from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 21st at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Avenue, Norwalk, CT. Due to the pandemic, masks will be required. Burial will follow mass at St. John Cemetery. A memorial reception will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Matthew Church or a charity of your choice
