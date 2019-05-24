Adriana Clifford

Adriana Clifford, age 82 of Lenoir City, TN passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at her home. Adriana was born April 26, 1937 in Naples, Italy. She was a military wife and successful fashion designer who owned a well-renowned bridal shop in Niantic, CT for 26 years. Adriana was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church and the YMCA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Antonio DiConcetto and Maria Esposito DiConcetto. Survived by her husband, Raymond J. Clifford Jr.; daughters, Sabrina M. Clifford, Maria C. Putinas and Simona A. Deleon; grandchildren, Diego DeLeon and Marco DeLeon; brothers, Gianni DiConcetto, Luciano DiConcetto and Enzo DiConcetto; sisters, Anna Maria DiConcetto Barbaro and Rosa DiConcetto; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25th at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. with Father Ray Powell officiating. Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 28th in the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville for graveside services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City, TN is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com