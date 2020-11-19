1/
Alan B. Simon Dds
ALAN B. SIMON, DDS
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Died peacefully at his Greenwich residence on November 17 at the age of 87 A dentist for many decades, world traveler, fantastic photographer, great sense of humor and a lifelong Giants fan. He was born to the late Gertrude and Harry Simon. He is survived by his loving and adored wife, Debbie; children, Jill and Jeffrey and Gary who predeceased him; step children, Audrey, Amy and Melissa; brother, Richard Simon and wife Freyda; 15 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and friends. Our beloved Alan will live in our hearts forever. Gifts in his memory can be made to Greenwich Hospital Heart and Vascular Department.



Published in Greenwich Time on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fred D Knapp & Son Funeral Home
267 Greenwich Ave.
Greenwich, CT 06830
203-869-0315
