ALAN B. SIMON, DDSBeloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Died peacefully at his Greenwich residence on November 17 at the age of 87 A dentist for many decades, world traveler, fantastic photographer, great sense of humor and a lifelong Giants fan. He was born to the late Gertrude and Harry Simon. He is survived by his loving and adored wife, Debbie; children, Jill and Jeffrey and Gary who predeceased him; step children, Audrey, Amy and Melissa; brother, Richard Simon and wife Freyda; 15 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and friends. Our beloved Alan will live in our hearts forever. Gifts in his memory can be made to Greenwich Hospital Heart and Vascular Department.